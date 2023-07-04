Nashville music duo goes viral with birthday tribute for Khloe Kardashian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A “Happy Birthday” message to Khloe Kardashian from a Nashville duo is making its rounds on social media.

Jake & Shelby were asked by Beauty Mogul Kim Kardashian to sing one of Khloe’s favorite songs as a surprise birthday tribute. Jake & Shelby sung a rendition of Patty Labelle’s hit song, “If Only You Knew.” They thought Khloe would just see the video. They didn’t have a clue that Kim would post it to her Instagram story.

“It was really unexpected, and it was really crazy and surreal. I feel like I’ve honestly still haven’t comprehended the fact that she did that,” said Shelby Hiam, singer of Jake & Shelby.

Kim left a heartfelt message on the post saying that she and Khloe are big fans of Jake & Shelby. Kardashian has been following the duo since December.

“It means the world to both of us. We’re so honored that she likes our music and I think it’s just a cool feeling to know that we have been able to first of all make music and be able to give it to people and that people have been responding in that way,” said Hiam.

Jake and Shelby met at Cedarstone School of Music in Hendersonville. They’ve been in a couple of bands together and in March 2022 the two became a duo. Now, they are getting ready to release their Extended Play in August, featuring a few tracks.

“When we’re writing songs we don’t think that much about genres. We’re trying to keep it organic,” said Hiam.

The duo says their authenticity is what makes their music personable to listeners. They hope other new musicians use that as a tactic when developing their craft.

“Stay true to yourself. Don’t try to be something you’re not. Just be yourself and I think people appreciate it so much more when you stay true to who you are,” said Hiam.

“That’s just when you find the most peace in making your music. You’re not going to get tired of that if you just stay yourself and keep doing that. Go find your people who will enjoy that,” said Jake Lawson, guitarist of Jake & Shelby.

Jake & Shelby have come up with a way to keep fans engaged. They’ve created what’s called the “Super Secret Song Society.”

“We’re going to send out secret songs where we do full covers of different songs that we’ve played on our socials that people enjoy,” said Lawson.

Fans can text the word “SECRETS” to 615-488-7515 to get access to exclusive content and shows featuring Jake & Shelby.

“It’s the best way you can be connected with us on the deepest level,” said Lawson.

