MNPD urges safety during July 4th celebration downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ‘Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th’ celebration is expected to bring more than 250,000 people to downtown Nashville.

Hundreds of Metro Nashville Police officers will be on patrol for added security. They are asking everyone to stay vigilant because this area will be packed with people. If you see something suspicious, talk to a nearby officer or call 615-880-1515. It will get you in contact with a nearby MNPD command post.

MNPD is reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal for public use in Davidson County. They do not want people to call 911 to report fireworks, however. First responders want to keep those lines open for emergencies. Instead, submit a complaint online to Hub Nashville.

Nashville's July 4th celebration. (NCVC)

If you are planning to come out today and celebrate the 4th, leave your backpacks and coolers at home. Refillable water bottles will be allowed so you can stay hydrated throughout the day.

Brad Paisley and Ben Rector will be performing today before the firework show. The Nashville Symphony will play during the firework beginning at 9:30 p.m.

