Missing Murfreesboro man found safe, TBI says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing Murfreesboro man has been canceled after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was found safe.

“UPDATE: Pleased to report William Dearing, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued last evening, has been found safe in Murfreesboro. Thanks for your help spreading the word!”

The TBI says 60-year-old William Dearing is 5′10″, 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and a came hat.

Dearing was last seen in the area of S. Rutherford Boulevard, according to the TBI. He has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return safely without help.

If you spot him, you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5662 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

