Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Broadway Shooting suspect
Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway
10,000+ NES customers without power
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat

Latest News

Emergency workers rescue riders stuck upside down on carnival ride
E-scooter lithium ion batteries spark garage fire
Long-term road closure for new Broadway bridge
Jake & Shelby
Nashville music duo goes viral with birthday tribute for Khloe Kardashian