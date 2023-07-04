Homeowner catches thief trying to pawn ring stolen from house, police say

Police say on April 14 a man’s Davidson County home was broken into and he had over 100 guns valued at $75,000 and $100,000 in jewelry stolen.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 worth of firearms and jewelry from a Davidson County home and attempting to sell some of the items at local pawn shops, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say on April 14 a man’s Davidson County home was broken into. The home had more than 100 guns valued at $75,000 and $100,000 in jewelry stolen.

Three days later, the victim went to Cash America on Nolensville Pike and saw 49-year-old Kevin Anderson inside attempting to sell a piece of jewelry that was stolen from his house, according to the affidavit. Anderson recognized the victim and fled the store, leaving behind the ring he was trying to sell.

That same day, Anderson also sold a gold ring at A-Z Pawn Shop on Lebanon Pike, and it matched the description of one of the pieces of jewelry the victim had reported stolen, the affidavit states.

The victim was able to identify the ring sold at the pawn shop, and the ring Anderson attempted to sell at Cash America, according to the affidavit. Officers say they then had probable cause to believe that Anderson unlawfully entered the victim’s home and stole property from inside.

Anderson is facing several charges including aggravated burglary, theft of property over $60,000 but less than $250,000, theft of property $1,000 or less, theft of firearm over $60,000 but less than $250,000 among other charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say
Days Inn shooting scene in Nashville.
Suspects sought, motel employee in critical condition after shooting in Nashville, police say
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say

Latest News

Power lines
NES customers still without power after weekend storms
Fisherman shot in the neck dies from injuries
FILE
Former Titans mascot places 5th in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
A 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault against two officers inside the helicopter.
Teen charged after allegedly pointing laser at Nashville police helicopter