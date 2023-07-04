Former Titans mascot places 5th in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

CONEY ISLAND, NY (WSMV) – Former Tennessee Titans mascot and Bowling Green native placed fifth place in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday.

Bartley Weaver, a professional bodybuilder, chowed down during the annual Fourth of July contest, eating 41 hotdogs. He beat out his previous record by one hotdog, according to ESPN, and finished two spots ahead of his 7th-place finish in 2022.

Weaver was a Kentucky State Trooper for seven years, the mascot for the Tennessee Titans and on the game show The Titan Games with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

He added competitive eating to his resume within the last few years. He was one of 16 men to compete in the contest, where the goal is to eat as many hotdogs as you can in under 10 minutes. Competitors are known for dipping their hot dogs in water cups to help them slide down. But Weaver said last year, he likes to add a little flavor.

“I like to have as many different cups of Kool-Aid as possible,” Weaver told WSMV4 reporter Marissa Sulek in 2022. “That way I can switch from berry to pineapple to orange to grape. I like to mix it up.”

The men’s hot dog eating contest was initially delayed due to lightning. Favorite Joey Chestnut eventually won his 16th title, or Mustard Belt, by eating 62 hotdogs. The next closest competitor ate 48 hotdogs.

Miki Sudo won her ninth title on Tuesday, eating nearly 40 hotdogs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.