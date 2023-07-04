First Alert Forecast: Spotty Storms for the 4th

It will be hot with a chance of storms for the 4th
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pop-up showers are expected today, but it will certainly not be a washout. Don’t cancel any plans!

Mostly cloudy skies and pop-up showers/storms can be expected this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with extremely muggy conditions. There will be some dry time this evening before another round of overnight storms move in. The forecast is not looking so bad for fireworks.

A few showers and storms are possibly during firework shows this evening.
A few showers and storms are possibly during firework shows this evening.(WSMV)

Wednesday will start off with some storms. Most of the afternoon is dry, but more storms move in overnight. Highs will be near 90°.

Thursday will be unsettled with scattered showers and storms. Highs remain around 90º.

Friday and Saturday are a bit uncertain. Complex’s of storms nearby could track across the Mid State. As we get closer, we should gain more clarity on the exact track of these storms.

Scattered showers and storms are on tap for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be cooler than average. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

