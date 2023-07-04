First Alert Forecast: A few spotty showers for July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While rain chances have decreased for this afternoon, we could still see a few isolated showers or a weak thunderstorm.

We start off this 4th of July on a dry note but some patchy fog is possible throughout the Midstate this morning. While most everyone will be dry all day, we could see a few spotty rain showers and a handful of isolated thunderstorms throughout the day.

The chance of rain is 20% and will be greatest south of I-40. It will be a mostly cloudy day, so high temperatures will only make it to the upper 80s. Maybe a few 90º readings in some areas. The fireworks forecast is looking good.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Fireworks forecast (none)

Wednesday looks mainly dry during the day. Highs will be back in the low 90s. We may see some showers and storms move in overnight into Thursday.

Thursday is looking a little more unsettled. Expect some widespread showers and thunderstorms that day. Highs remain around 90º with lows around 70º.

We dry out heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

More showers and storms return on Sunday and Monday will cooler than average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.