First Alert Forecast: Dry Independence Day for most with just isolated thundershowers expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pop-up thundershowers will develop for some this evening, but most will continue to have dry 4th of July celebrations.

4th OF JULY EVENING:

Only isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers are expected this evening. Most people however will continue to have dry 4th of July celebrations.

Temperatures will gradually cool from the low 90s, into the 80s. By late this evening, temperatures will fall back into the 70s as humidity remains very high.

Just isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening across Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Isolated showers and storms are likely on Wednesday. It’ll be warm and muggy during the morning. The day’s best rain chance will actually happen during the evening as a few more showers and storms move in from the west.

Thursday looks unsettled at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Behind a weak cold front, Friday will bring a little more cloud cover and high temperatures in the 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Spotty showers and storms will develop once again, on Saturday.

There’s a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, carrying into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

The rain chance will decrease some early next week.

A few more clouds than average will hold temperatures down in the mid-upper 80s on Monday.

Tuesday will turn quite hot as sunshine returns for all and the rain chance remains low.

