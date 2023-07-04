6-year-old boy praised for helping save child from drowning at lake

A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas are recognizing a young boy for helping save a child from drowning over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, 6-year-old Levi Alley alerted adults at El Dorado Lake after seeing a 5-year-old going under the water.

Authorities said thanks to Levi’s attentiveness and quick response, they were able to rescue the 5-year-old unharmed.

“Way to go, Levi!” the department shared. “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages.”

Officials said the incident happened in the Walnut Swim Beach area of the lake.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

