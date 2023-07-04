1 injured in Donelson drug-related robbery, shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police are investigating an alleged drug-related robbery and shooting in Donelson.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 500 Donelson Pike, according to police. A man agreed to meet someone in a parking lot for a drug deal when a shooting occurred, police said.

Police believe evidence at the shooting scene suggests an exchange of gunfire. The victim is expected to recover, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

