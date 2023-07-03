What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?

Here’s a full list of events and festivities you can participate in this year.
Fireworks show generic
Fireworks show generic(MGN Online and Pexels)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fourth of July is nearly here!

Whether you’re visiting or a local, Nashville is a hot spot to be in for the upcoming holiday. If you still haven’t made any Fourth of July plans, there’s no need to worry.

Here’s a list of events and festivities happening in and around Nashville this week:

Firework shows

Let Freedom Sing! Event Downtown: Broadway will be flooded with thousands looking to celebrate. Listen to country stars Brad Paisley and Ben Rector, and then sit back and enjoy one of the largest fireworks shows in the country. The event is free to the public.

Firework Viewing Party at Ole Red: Watch the fireworks on Broadway while sipping and eating exclusive dishes and specialty drinks. Ole Red offers a rooftop view of the show and live music. Tickets can be purchased now on Ole Red’s website.

Rooftop Party at Acme Feed & Seed: Enjoy a BBQ buffet-style meal while watching the fireworks display downtown. Standing-room-only tickets are available now.

Franklin Fireworks Show: If you’re looking for a spot outside of downtown, the city of Franklin will be hosting a fireworks show. The event begins at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Murfreesboro Fireworks Show: Another spot outside of the hustle and bustle of Nashville, the city is hosting a “Celebration Under the Stars” event. Country artist Canaan Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city encouraged guests to arrive and find a spot by 5 p.m. to enjoy the event.

Fun Events

Music City Hot Chicken Festival: This free event is held annually in East Park on July 4th to celebrate the famous Nashville dish, hot chicken. A parade begins at 10:30 a.m., and guests can enjoy live music and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual event celebrates the uniquely Nashville dish, hot chicken.
The annual event celebrates the uniquely Nashville dish, hot chicken.(Music City Hot Chicken Festival)

Pup Pops at Gulch Dog Park: Stop by the park with your furry friend on July 5th for a special treat. The first 25 dogs who arrive at the Gulch Dog Park will receive a free popsicle from King of Pops. Additional pops will be available for purchase.

The event takes place at the park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.

Shows at the Ryman Auditorium: Catch a show at the Ryman this week. Sam Bush will perform on the 6th, and The Dead South will perform on the 7th, giving you plenty of time to wind down after watching fireworks displays.

Kid Rock at Bridgestone Arena: The artist will perform on July 8th as part of his “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” tour. He is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Travis Tritt. Tickets are available now.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Broadway Shooting suspect
Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
10,000+ NES customers without power
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat

Latest News

Metro Police searching for man accused of attacking 2 women in downtown Nashville
Metro Police searching for man accused of attacking 2 women in downtown Nashville
A 7-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool on Sunday in Hermitage.
Child dies after drowning in pool in Hermitage
Child drowns in pool
Rainbow in Murfreesboro, TN
Rainbows around Middle Tennessee after weekend storms