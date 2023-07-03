What’s happening in Nashville for the Fourth of July?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fourth of July is nearly here!

Whether you’re visiting or a local, Nashville is a hot spot to be in for the upcoming holiday. If you still haven’t made any Fourth of July plans, there’s no need to worry.

Here’s a list of events and festivities happening in and around Nashville this week:

Firework shows

Let Freedom Sing! Event Downtown: Broadway will be flooded with thousands looking to celebrate. Listen to country stars Brad Paisley and Ben Rector, and then sit back and enjoy one of the largest fireworks shows in the country. The event is free to the public.

Firework Viewing Party at Ole Red: Watch the fireworks on Broadway while sipping and eating exclusive dishes and specialty drinks. Ole Red offers a rooftop view of the show and live music. Tickets can be purchased now on Ole Red’s website.

Rooftop Party at Acme Feed & Seed: Enjoy a BBQ buffet-style meal while watching the fireworks display downtown. Standing-room-only tickets are available now.

Franklin Fireworks Show: If you’re looking for a spot outside of downtown, the city of Franklin will be hosting a fireworks show. The event begins at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Murfreesboro Fireworks Show: Another spot outside of the hustle and bustle of Nashville, the city is hosting a “Celebration Under the Stars” event. Country artist Canaan Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city encouraged guests to arrive and find a spot by 5 p.m. to enjoy the event.

Fun Events

Music City Hot Chicken Festival: This free event is held annually in East Park on July 4th to celebrate the famous Nashville dish, hot chicken. A parade begins at 10:30 a.m., and guests can enjoy live music and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual event celebrates the uniquely Nashville dish, hot chicken. (Music City Hot Chicken Festival)

Pup Pops at Gulch Dog Park: Stop by the park with your furry friend on July 5th for a special treat. The first 25 dogs who arrive at the Gulch Dog Park will receive a free popsicle from King of Pops. Additional pops will be available for purchase.

The event takes place at the park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.

Shows at the Ryman Auditorium: Catch a show at the Ryman this week. Sam Bush will perform on the 6th, and The Dead South will perform on the 7th, giving you plenty of time to wind down after watching fireworks displays.

Kid Rock at Bridgestone Arena: The artist will perform on July 8th as part of his “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” tour. He is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Travis Tritt. Tickets are available now.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.