US ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.

Tracy last visited Gershkovich in April. The U.S. Embassy confirmed Monday’s visit but did not immediately provide more information.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

Gershkovich and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Broadway Shooting suspect
Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
10,000+ NES customers without power
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
PHOTOS: Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in the rollover crash of a stolen truck, according to...
WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account