PHOTOS: Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage

Maury Co. Fire says crews responded to a lithium battery fire in the garage and found the garage door partially blown outward and thick black smoke coming from it.

Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage(Maury Co. Fire)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Maury County Fire crews responded to a home fire in an attached garage on Tom Osborne Road over the weekend.

Crews responded to a lithium battery fire in the garage and found the garage door partially blown outward and thick black smoke coming from it, Maury County Fire said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were able to suppress an electric scooter that was on fire and remove it from the garage. The lithium batteries were put in a tub of water and moved to the middle of the yard due to potential further thermal runaway from other batteries, MCFD said.

“The homeowner did everything right on this fire when their smoke alarms alerted them. They attempted extinguishment with a fire extinguisher and then exited the garage closing all doors to help hold the fire and prevent damage to the interior of the home.”

🔥 Lithium Ion Battery Fire 🔥 On July 1st at 10:54PM MCFD was dispatched to an attached garage fire on Tom Osborne Rd....

Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Monday, July 3, 2023

