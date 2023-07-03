NES working to restore 1,300 remaining customers without power following mass outages

“We request that customers let us know if their power is still out, even after being notified by NES that it is back on,” NES said.
Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service says crews have made improvements on their power restoration efforts following mass power outages over the weekend.

NES says crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power to the 1,300 remaining customers without power.

Previous Coverage:
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
10,000+ NES customers without power

“It could mean that there is additional damage to the equipment that NES can assess. Customers can report any type of outage at NESPower.com or by calling 615-234-0000. NES crews are fully staffed with additional contract crews assisting as they continue to prioritize restoring power to the customers who have been out the longest.”

