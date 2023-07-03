NES working to restore 1,300 remaining customers without power following mass outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service says crews have made improvements on their power restoration efforts following mass power outages over the weekend.

NES says crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power to the 1,300 remaining customers without power.

“We request that customers let us know if their power is still out, even after being notified by NES that it is back on,” NES said.

“It could mean that there is additional damage to the equipment that NES can assess. Customers can report any type of outage at NESPower.com or by calling 615-234-0000. NES crews are fully staffed with additional contract crews assisting as they continue to prioritize restoring power to the customers who have been out the longest.”

