Nashville auto school student arrested in child porn case after fleeing to Louisiana, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville auto school student was arrested in Louisiana after fleeing there when he came under investigation for child pornography, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 20-year-old Tavarius Cyriak was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was named in an arrest warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor, more than 100 times, according to Metro Police.

On June 13, MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip alleging that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a Snapchat account believed to be controlled by Cyriak. He admitted to receiving the material through his Instagram account and to downloading and possessing a large number of child sexual abuse images on his iPhone, according to MNPD.

When detectives attempted to arrest Cyriak, they found out he had left Nashville. Police said he’s waived extradition and will be returned to Nashville soon.

