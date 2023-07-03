Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing woman with “intellectual difficulties” was rescued from a swamp in Putnam County on Monday, according to the Algood Police Department.

On Monday morning, officers with APD responded to a group home that reported a missing person with intellectual difficulties, police said.

“Due to the semi-rural area of the search, APD requested assistance from the Putman County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Drone Units. PCSO quickly deployed, and a K-9 track was established,” APD said.

The drone was able to locate the woman in a swamp adjacent to Highway 111. Police said she was too far out to reach safely, so, the Putnam County Rescue Squad was notified, and they responded to the scene with their water rescue team.

Eventually, the rescue team was able to reach and extract the woman from the swamp. EMS quickly provided her with warming blankets and triage before taking her to Cookeville Regional Hospital for treatment, police said.

“APD would like to thank our “partners” for working together to bring about a successful rescue. Without their quick response, with the needed resources, this situation could have gone from rescue to a recovery operation.”

