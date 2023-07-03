Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say

“Without their quick response, with the needed resources, this situation could have gone from rescue to a recovery operation.”
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say(Algood Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing woman with “intellectual difficulties” was rescued from a swamp in Putnam County on Monday, according to the Algood Police Department.

On Monday morning, officers with APD responded to a group home that reported a missing person with intellectual difficulties, police said.

“Due to the semi-rural area of the search, APD requested assistance from the Putman County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Drone Units. PCSO quickly deployed, and a K-9 track was established,” APD said.

The drone was able to locate the woman in a swamp adjacent to Highway 111. Police said she was too far out to reach safely, so, the Putnam County Rescue Squad was notified, and they responded to the scene with their water rescue team.

Eventually, the rescue team was able to reach and extract the woman from the swamp. EMS quickly provided her with warming blankets and triage before taking her to Cookeville Regional Hospital for treatment, police said.

“APD would like to thank our “partners” for working together to bring about a successful rescue. Without their quick response, with the needed resources, this situation could have gone from rescue to a recovery operation.”

Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say
Missing woman with ‘intellectual difficulties’ rescued from swamp in Putnam County, police say(Algood Police)

PRESS RELEASE ALGOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT July 3, 2023 Missing Person Recovery This morning Algood Police Department...

Posted by Algood Police Department on Monday, July 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Broadway Shooting suspect
Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
10,000+ NES customers without power
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat

Latest News

Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
PHOTOS: Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
Electric scooter lithium battery catches fire in Maury County garage
Fireworks show in Nashville
House fire in West Nashville