Metro Police searching for man accused of attacking 2 women in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and sexual battery charges from two separate attacks on women on June 24 in downtown Nashville.

Police say Koreen Bush attacked two women that night; the first attack was in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South and the second in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street.

The first assault occurred at about 10:30 p.m. when a woman walking down 24th Avenue was tackled and taken to the ground, according to MNPD. The man then strangled her, but after she fought back, the suspect fled on foot.

The second assault occurred 30 minutes later on Demonbreun Street when a woman was groped while waiting in line to enter a bar. Police say other women reported that he attempted to grab them as well.

“Bush stayed last month at the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street. He may also be in homeless encampments. Special Victims Division detectives, Central Precinct officers and those working special events are making a concerted effort to locate him,” Metro Police said.

If you see Bush or have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

