Man found shot outside Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting at a hotel on Monday morning near the interstate.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Days Inn on Dickerson Pike near I-65 just after midnight on Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot and were told a suspect was seen leaving in a car. They continue to investigate what led to the shooting, which includes analyzing security footage and speaking to witnesses.

