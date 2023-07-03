Man found shot outside Nashville hotel
The shooting occurred overnight in the Days Inn parking lot off Dickerson Pike.
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting at a hotel on Monday morning near the interstate.
According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Days Inn on Dickerson Pike near I-65 just after midnight on Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot and were told a suspect was seen leaving in a car. They continue to investigate what led to the shooting, which includes analyzing security footage and speaking to witnesses.
