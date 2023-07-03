Man found shot outside Nashville hotel

The shooting occurred overnight in the Days Inn parking lot off Dickerson Pike.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Monday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting at a hotel on Monday morning near the interstate.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Days Inn on Dickerson Pike near I-65 just after midnight on Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot and were told a suspect was seen leaving in a car. They continue to investigate what led to the shooting, which includes analyzing security footage and speaking to witnesses.

