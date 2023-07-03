Man found shot at Old Hickory Lake dies days later

The man had a wound on the back of his neck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being found at Old Hickory Lake with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Saturday, police said Fredy Batzche was found at the Old Hickory Lake beach area, where he had been fishing with friends and family. Witnesses said they heard the gunshot but did not see any suspects nearby.

Batzche was taken to a local hospital on Saturday where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

