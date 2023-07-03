Man arrested after alleged stabbing outside Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man outside a bar the night before.

According to the arrest report, 28-year-old Oliver Deonarine went to Willie’s Memories Bar on Clarksville Pike Friday night to shoot pool. Witnesses at the bar told police that Deonarine began to talk “crazy” and was acting strange. He was asked to leave, which agitated him further, and he threatened people at the bar.

A man stepped in to help Deonarine leave the property and walked him outside to ensure he left. The two began arguing, and it quickly became physical when Deonarine stabbed the man in the chest, the report states. The man told police that he felt the blood coming out of his chest and became weak.

Deonarine fled the scene in a white pickup truck and hit two cars in the process.

The man was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment, and his condition is unknown.

Officers received a call later that night from Deonarine’s mother, who said her son told her that “he killed a man in self-defense,” according to the report. They were able to locate his vehicle but not Deonarine.

Another call was made on Saturday to MNPD regarding the stabbing. This one came from a person who overheard Deonarine speaking with a neighbor on Wingate Avenue about the incident the night before and that he left in a green Toyota Corolla, according to the arrest report. The green car was spotted by officers driving down Antioch Pike near Avenal Avenue and pulled over.

Deonarine was taken into custody and admitted to the stabbing but claimed it was in self-defense. The report states he left the bar before officers arrived because he feared he had “killed a guy.”

Deonarine is charged with attempted homicide and remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

