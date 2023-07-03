Long-term road closure scheduled on Broadway for new bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of Broadway will be closed for two months this summer to replace the bridge, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Beginning on July 7, Broadway will be closed from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue. The closure will remain until Sep. 7.

TDOT said construction on the Broadway Bridge has been ongoing since last fall, and crews are now ready to completely replace the current structure. Temporary closures had been put in place a few weeks ago but have since been lifted.

Drivers can avoid the closure by using Church Street and Demonbreun Street. A portion of the closure from 10th Avenue to 8th Avenue will only be accessible to one-way and local traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and slow down while using detour routes, as TDOT expects increased congestion in those areas.

For more information, visit the project website. A live look at the project is also available here.

