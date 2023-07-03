I-40 East closed in Smith County after serious injury crash

The crash occurred near the Carthage-Gordonsville exit and the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period.
Troopers are investigating a crash on I-40 East near the Carthage-Gordonsville exit in Smith...
Troopers are investigating a crash on I-40 East near the Carthage-Gordonsville exit in Smith County.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 East is closed at the Carthage-Gordonsville exit after a serious injury crash, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at Exit 258 and involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car, according to troopers. The truck jackknifed and is blocking all eastbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period, troopers said.

