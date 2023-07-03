I-40 East closed in Smith County after serious injury crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 East is closed at the Carthage-Gordonsville exit after a serious injury crash, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at Exit 258 and involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car, according to troopers. The truck jackknifed and is blocking all eastbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period, troopers said.

