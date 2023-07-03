House burns down in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews battled a house fire on Monday morning in West Nashville.

Multiple fire units responded to 5816 Leslie Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Monday and arrived to find a house on fire. Black smoke could be seen from commuters on Briley Parkway. Firefighters quickly worked to contain the fire before it spread to other homes.

The fire was successfully contained to one house, according to personnel at the scene.

Neighbors reported seeing lots of black smoke and calling 911. One neighbor who noticed the fire started knocking on the door and heard a woman inside yelling, “I’m trying to unlock the door!”

An elderly couple reportedly lived in the home with a dog. The man was at work when the fire started and received a call from his security company about the fire. He immediately rushed home to find Nashville Fire already at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

