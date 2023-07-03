Gate issue delays firefighters from responding to South Nashville fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A gate issue at a South Nashville apartment complex delayed Nashville Fire Department firefighters from getting to the scene. People who live at the Gazebo Apartments said something wasn’t right.

“It’s something I definitely overheard,” said Sarah Dean.

She lives in the building where the fire was.

“It was quite a few minutes,” she said. “A few neighbors kept calling 911 saying “OK, but where are they? It’s been a few minutes; we are all getting worried now”.”

The flames were on the other side of the breezeway, but Dean feared they would spread.

“You have to put it in your mind for a second, come to terms that I might be losing everything,” she said.

NFD said the gate stopped their crews for a couple of minutes.

“Our crews then began to speak with dispatch to see if there were any codes they could use to get into the apartment complex and those codes were not working,” said Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department.

NFD said they eventually got the info and were able to access the apartment. They say while there were no injuries and 10 families are now displaced.

They were able to contain the fire to one breezeway stopping it from getting to Dean’s apartment.

“It’s OK now,” she said. “There was maybe some smoke in the apartment, but I think they are starting to clear it out, so I think hopefully we will be OK.”

WSMV4 reached out to the apartment complex about the gate issue. Managers there say they had “no comment.”

A cat is also missing after the fire at the Gazebo Apartments. The owner said she was in Florida this weekend and just found out her apartment caught fire and her cat cannot be found. If anyone recognizes this cat, call the owner.

MISSING CAT (WSMV)

