Former democrat leader Roy Herron hospitalized after Jet Ski accident


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Senator Roy Herron was hospitalized after he was involved in a jet ski accident on Kentucky Lake on July 1.

According to his family, he was life-flighted to Vanderbilt.

His family said he has several broken bones, internal bleeding and an arm that was badly injured.

Herron’s family added that he is improving.

The Democrat from Dresden spent nearly three decades at the State Capitol during his time as a politician. He was a Representative from 1987-1997 and a Senator from 1997-2013 before serving as Chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party from 2013-2015.

