Fisherman shot at Old Hickory Lake not expected to survive, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was shot while fishing at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday is in extremely critical condition and not expected to survive, Metro Police said Monday.

Fredy Adelso Batzche, of Guatemala, was with friends and family in the lake’s beach area when he was shot in the back of the neck, investigators said. Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot, but did not see any suspects.

“It’s kind of bizarre,” Bryan Perez, who fishes at Old Hickory Lake, said. “It’s hard to imagine that I’m just out here fishing and could potentially get shot. This wouldn’t be a place to expect just getting shot in the back of the neck.”

Detectives are welcoming anyone who saw something Saturday evening to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

