First Alert Forecast: Typical summertime weather for the 4th

90s will stick around through the 4th of July holiday.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Cruz Medina.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most of the area will stay dry today. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible on the 4th.

This afternoon will be hot, but not as hot as this past weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will feel humid. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and a few areas in southern Middle Tennessee could see pop-up storms. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible with any storms.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Most of the day is dry but isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.
Most of the day is dry but isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.(WSMV)

Most of the 4th of July is dry with highs once again in the low 90s. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening, but most areas should clear up just in time for fireworks shows at night.

Unsettled weather returns for the middle to end of the week. Expect more showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be below average in the upper 80s.

Saturday should be a mostly cloudy sky with just a chance of showers. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms return on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Broadway Shooting suspect
Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
10,000+ NES customers without power
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat

Latest News

WSMV heat index
First Alert Forecast: Some relief from the heat and storms
Monday through Thursday will feature highs in the lower 90s.
First Alert Forecast: Staying Hot Through the 4th
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update