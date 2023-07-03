First Alert Forecast: Typical summertime weather for the 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most of the area will stay dry today. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible on the 4th.

This afternoon will be hot, but not as hot as this past weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will feel humid. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and a few areas in southern Middle Tennessee could see pop-up storms. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible with any storms.

Most of the day is dry but isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. (WSMV)

Most of the 4th of July is dry with highs once again in the low 90s. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening, but most areas should clear up just in time for fireworks shows at night.

Unsettled weather returns for the middle to end of the week. Expect more showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be below average in the upper 80s.

Saturday should be a mostly cloudy sky with just a chance of showers. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms return on Sunday.

