First Alert Forecast: Some relief from the heat and storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most of the area will stay dry today. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible for our far southern counties this afternoon.

Today will not be as hot as the last few days. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but there will still be some humidity, making it feel like the mid-to-upper 90s outside. Most everyone will remain dry this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few areas in southern Middle Tennessee could see a few isolated thunderstorms. Some of those could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Overnight lows fall to the upper 60s.

We should be dry again for July 4th with highs once again in the low 90s. There is a very small chance for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon, but any rain should clear up just in time for fireworks shows at night.

Unsettled weather returns for the middle to end of the week. Expect more showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be below average in the upper 80s.

We dry out heading into the weekend. Saturday should be mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

More showers and storms return on Sunday.

