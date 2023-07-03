First Alert Forecast: Hit or miss storms for the 4th of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are likely on the 4th of July, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. Be prepared to temporarily take the fun indoors if a storm comes your way.

THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Count on a few showers & thunderstorms over southern Middle Tennessee through this evening. Brief gusty wind and small hail will be possible. Elsewhere, dry weather is expected. Hot weather will gradually give way to just warm conditions. By morning, temperatures will be in the low 70s.

The 4th of July will be rain-free and humid during the morning. By mid-late afternoon, a few showers and storms will develop. There’s the chance a more organized batch of storms enters the Mid State from the west late in the day. Any storms could contain hail and high wind, briefly. Downpours and frequent lightning will occur with all storms. Be prepared to temporarily take the fun indoors.

Since a few storms will continue through the evening hours, some firework celebrations may be impacted. Remember, First Alert Live Radar can be accessed easily on the First Alert Weather app, WSMV4 News app, and wsmv.com.

Afternoon temperatures will top off around 92 degrees.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms will be prevalent at times on both Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front nears and moves through Middle Tennessee. It’ll still be very humid. High temperatures will be slightly lower on those two days.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

Somewhat less humid weather will take over on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be hot, in the upper 80s. Saturday will turn even hotter, in the low-mid 90s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY:

Scattered showers and storms will develop once again on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures and humidity levels will be typical of early summer.

