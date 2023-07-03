Fire crews battle apartment fire in South Nashville

At least 10 units were affected by the fire.
Several tenants are displaced after an apartment fire in South Nashville.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a large apartment fire in South Nashville early Monday morning.

According to fire personnel at the scene, at least 10 units were affected by an early morning fire at the Gazebo Apartments on Neese Drive. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the building nearly fully engulfed in flames and pieces of the roof were falling in.

All residents were able to escape without injury and credit their fire alarms for waking them up in time. Many of them are left without a home, however, and the American Red Cross was at the scene to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

