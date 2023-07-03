Fire crews battle apartment fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a large apartment fire in South Nashville early Monday morning.

According to fire personnel at the scene, at least 10 units were affected by an early morning fire at the Gazebo Apartments on Neese Drive. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the building nearly fully engulfed in flames and pieces of the roof were falling in.

All residents were able to escape without injury and credit their fire alarms for waking them up in time. Many of them are left without a home, however, and the American Red Cross was at the scene to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews are scaling back the response at 141 Neese Dr after working a 2nd alarm fire and preventing it from spreading across the entirety of Building P at the Gazebo Apartments. There were no injuries and fire crews made a great stop, containing the fire to the first breezeway. pic.twitter.com/CH4rcK23n2 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 3, 2023

