Driver arrested in fatal motorcycle crash on Nolensville Pike

An SUV crashed into a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon, killing the 43-year-old operator.
An SUV and a motorcycle crashed on Nolensville Pike Sunday afternoon.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was arrested after a fatal motorcycle crash on Nolensville Pike.

Metro Police said the crash happened on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Lutie Street.

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on Nolensville Pike when an SUV turned left from Lutie Street into the motorcyclist’s path, according to police.

The motorcyclist crashed into the rear driver’s door of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Jose Bautista-Mejia, was arrested for driving without a license and not having insurance. Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

