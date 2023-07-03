Driver arrested in fatal motorcycle crash on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was arrested after a fatal motorcycle crash on Nolensville Pike.

Metro Police said the crash happened on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Lutie Street.

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on Nolensville Pike when an SUV turned left from Lutie Street into the motorcyclist’s path, according to police.

The motorcyclist crashed into the rear driver’s door of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Jose Bautista-Mejia, was arrested for driving without a license and not having insurance. Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

