Weekend shooting on Broadway leaves two people injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect that injured two people on Broadway early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The extent of both of the adult victim’s injuries is unknown.

The shooting suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story.

