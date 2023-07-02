Weekend shooting on Broadway leaves two people injured

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Nashville Broadway (generic)
Nashville Broadway (generic)(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect that injured two people on Broadway early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The extent of both of the adult victim’s injuries is unknown.

The shooting suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

