Weekend shooting on Broadway leaves 1 adult, 1 teen injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect that injured two people, including a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old, on Broadway early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Metro Police posted a a photo of the suspect saying he fired several shots at 6th and Broadway. Police said the suspect continued to fire at 9th and Broadway during an argument over a female.
The victims received non-critical leg wounds.
The shooting suspect is not in custody. If anyone knows who the shooter is, they are asked to contact 615-742-7463.
This is a developing story.
