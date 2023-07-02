Weekend shooting on Broadway leaves 1 adult, 1 teen injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect that injured two people, including a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old, on Broadway early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Police posted a a photo of the suspect saying he fired several shots at 6th and Broadway. Police said the suspect continued to fire at 9th and Broadway during an argument over a female.

The victims received non-critical leg wounds.

The shooting suspect is not in custody. If anyone knows who the shooter is, they are asked to contact 615-742-7463.

Who is this gunman in the hoodie? He fired multiple shots at 6th & Broadway & continued to fire at 9th & Broadway during an argument over a female at 2:30 a.m. A 23 yr old man & a 16 yr old girl received non-critical leg wounds. Know who the shooter is? Pls 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/Hqfglw6P51 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 2, 2023

