Weekend shooting on Broadway leaves 1 adult, 1 teen injured

Both victims received non-critical leg wounds.
A suspect is not in custody.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect that injured two people, including a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old, on Broadway early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Police posted a a photo of the suspect saying he fired several shots at 6th and Broadway. Police said the suspect continued to fire at 9th and Broadway during an argument over a female.

The victims received non-critical leg wounds.

The shooting suspect is not in custody. If anyone knows who the shooter is, they are asked to contact 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms

Latest News

All of the Mid State is included in a Severe Thunderstorm watch until 8pm.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watches in Effect
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man found at Old Hickory Lake with gunshot wound
David Allen McCormick
Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert
A house previously connected to an arson investigation caught on fire Sunday morning.
Clarksville fire battles flames at home previously connected to arson investigation
Generic Police Lights
TBI: Agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Gallatin