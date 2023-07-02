TBI searching for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
David McCormick is wanted for criminal homicide.
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they are looking for a man on their most wanted list.
Officials with TBI are looking for 54-year-old David Allen McCormick. McCormick is wanted for criminal homicide, according to TBI.
TBI said McCormick should be considered armed and dangerous.
McCormick is believed to be driving a brown 2006 Kia Sportage with the TN tag PD 004482.
If anyone sees him they should called TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is.
