TBI searching for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they are looking for a man on their most wanted list.

Officials with TBI are looking for 54-year-old David Allen McCormick. McCormick is wanted for criminal homicide, according to TBI.

TBI said McCormick should be considered armed and dangerous.

McCormick is believed to be driving a brown 2006 Kia Sportage with the TN tag PD 004482.

If anyone sees him they should called TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is.

