TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on Tennessee’s most wanted list has been located, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials with TBI announced Saturday they were looking for 54-year-old David Allen McCormick, who was wanted for criminal homicide.

TBI said McCormick was armed and dangerous.

McCormick was located Saturday night and is in custody, according to TBI.

