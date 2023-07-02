TBI: Agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Gallatin

Two officers approached a “suspicious vehicle” and a struggle ensued moments later.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into what led to an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday, two officers approached a “suspicious vehicle” parked in a lot on College Street with two people inside. Devon Rutherford, 20, was asked to exit the vehicle, and a brief struggle ensued.

Rutherford allegedly pulled out a handgun while struggling with one of the officers, but it was kicked away. TBI said he then pulled out another weapon and shot an officer.

The other officer shot at Rutherford, killing him.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

