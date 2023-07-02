Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands were left without power all over Nashville after several storms came through with strong winds that knocked down trees and power lines.

In addition to the residents that were without power, many stores and restaurants had to shut down operations for the day.

“[I was] just eating lunch and watching TV and then, all of a sudden, I saw the storm roll in and then our power went out,” Carly Herron said.

After Herron’s power went out she left her apartment to go get food, but much to her dismay, the place she wanted food from was closed.

“We decided to come and some ramen,” Herron said. “They are closed.”

Herron realized that she wasn’t the only one without power. More than 30,000 Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers were left without power.

The storms left entire strips of restaurants in both west and east Nashville powerless.

“At this point the coolers are down, so we are packing ice so that we can start saving the protein and making plans if [the power] doesn’t come back on,” said DJ Main. “These storms the last couple of days have just been insane.”

NES crews brought crews down from Kentucky to help restore the thousands without power before high temperatures create a dangerous situation.

“It’s a shame,” Herron said. “I really hope that they are able to get everything back open quickly.”

While thousands of people wait for power NES said they are working around the clock until everyone’s power is back on.

