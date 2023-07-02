Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local Nashville business owner died while preparing the Chicago NASCAR street race.

Audio specialist 53-year-old Duane Tabinski, owner of Duane Tabinski Production Consulting LLC, died after being electrocuted at the Chicago Street Race site on Friday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to a release, Tabinski was setting up his original TracPac systems in front of the grandstands when he was electrocuted. Local paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to revive him, but were not successful. He was taken to a local Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tabinski had been in the industry for more than 30 years producing live events specializing in audio, video, lighting and staging. He had worked for artists like Toby Keith, ZZ Top, Bob Dylan and Katy Perry to name a few. Most recently, prior to the race, he worked at CMA Fest 2023 and began working with NASCAR. Tabinski was set to work on more NASCAR events in the future.

