Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway

The 21-year-old turned himself in at the Hermitage Precinct station.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of shooting two people on Broadway Sunday morning turned himself in on Sunday night.

Metro Police said Joseph Kobe Glenn, of Old Hickory, surrendered on Sunday evening at the Hermitage Precinct station for a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man and a second shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the male victim and two cartridge casings.

Bystanders said there was another victim.

The 16-year-old victim arrived at a hospital in Hendersonville just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The teenager stated she was standing near Bridgestone Arena with friends when a man “removed a pistol from his sweatshirt and fired approximately four rounds at the ground,” according to an arrest report.

The teen was hit in the leg by a bullet’s casing.

Both victims received non-critical leg wounds.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
10,000+ NES customers without power
Power outages shut down dozens of Nashville restaurants
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat

Latest News

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Second death reported at BNA this week
Two deaths at BNA
A motorcycle died in a crash on Nolensville Pike.
Driver arrested in fatal motorcycle crash on Nolensville Pike
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Nolensville Pike
Gazebo Apartments fire
Fire crews battle apartment fire in South Nashville