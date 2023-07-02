Man turns himself in after allegedly shooting two people on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of shooting two people on Broadway Sunday morning turned himself in on Sunday night.

Metro Police said Joseph Kobe Glenn, of Old Hickory, surrendered on Sunday evening at the Hermitage Precinct station for a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man and a second shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the male victim and two cartridge casings.

Bystanders said there was another victim.

The 16-year-old victim arrived at a hospital in Hendersonville just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The teenager stated she was standing near Bridgestone Arena with friends when a man “removed a pistol from his sweatshirt and fired approximately four rounds at the ground,” according to an arrest report.

The teen was hit in the leg by a bullet’s casing.

Both victims received non-critical leg wounds.

UPDATE: The man in the hoodie is identified as Joseph Kobe Glenn, 21, of Old Hickory. He surrendered this evening at the Hermitage Precinct station and will be charged tonight with felony agg assault and multiple cts of felony reckless endangerment. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 3, 2023

