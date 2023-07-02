Man found at Old Hickory Lake with gunshot wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after being found at Old Hickory Lake with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Saturday, police said Fredy Batzche was found at the Old Hickory Lake beach area, where he had been fishing with friends and family. Witnesses said they heard the gunshot but did not see any suspects nearby.

Batzche was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

