Man found at Old Hickory Lake with gunshot wound

The man had a wound on the back of his neck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after being found at Old Hickory Lake with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Saturday, police said Fredy Batzche was found at the Old Hickory Lake beach area, where he had been fishing with friends and family. Witnesses said they heard the gunshot but did not see any suspects nearby.

Batzche was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event

Latest News

David Allen McCormick
Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert
A house previously connected to an arson investigation caught on fire Sunday morning.
Clarksville fire battles flames at home previously connected to arson investigation
Generic Police Lights
TBI: Agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Gallatin
Man on TN most wanted list located, in custody