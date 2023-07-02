Investigation underway after Gallatin Police reports officer-involved shooting

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Gallatin police officer was involved in a shooting on Saturday.

Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation.

TBI said the officer-involved shooting happened in the 300 block of College Street in Gallatin.

Officials with TBI said they will provide addition information as agents have had an opportunity to assess and investigate the scene.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

