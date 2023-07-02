First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watches in Effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is a First Alert Weather Day as severe storms are possible again

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

All of the Mid State is included in a Severe Thunderstorm watch until 8pm. (wsmv)

Strong to severe storms could pop up anytime this afternoon and into the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the Mid State until 8pm. The best chance for severe storms is North of I-40. Damaging winds are the primary threat once again. Some hail is possible.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Monday will be the driest day of the week. Highs will stay in the lower 90s for most and just a stray shower possible.

If you have any 4th of July plans, pop-up storms are a possibility but not everyone sees them. It’ll be another day with highs in the lower 90s.

It’ll turn unsettled through the middle of the week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 90s until Friday after a cold front comes through.

Saturday looks mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s. 90s return on Sunday with more storms.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.