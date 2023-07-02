First Alert Weather: Another day of strong storms and heat


By Melanie Layden
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect today for more strong-to-severe storms this afternoon into evening. Just like the last few days, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and hail.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Today will be hot once again with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, but the Heat Index will make it feel like the 100s outside. However, no heat alerts are in effect for our area today.

The best time for storms today will be in the afternoon-- mainly around 2:00 P.M.-- and lasting into tonight. Areas along and north of I-40 will see the strongest storms. Make sure to have a plan to move inside if a storms develops near you.

severe threat
severe threat(none)

Drier and slightly cooler weather takes over for early next week. Monday and Tuesday remain dry with temperatures in the low 90s. If you have any 4th of July plans, weather is looking good for cookouts and fireworks.

More unsettled weather returns for the middle to end of next week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures staying in the low 90s and low temperatures in the low 70s.

The weekend is looking much better. We get a little relief from the heat on Saturday as highs drop to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms
A trooper has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield on Nov. 1, 2022,.
Trooper indicted for role in fatal crash in Robertson County
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Titans running back arrested, charged with aggravated assault, police say

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Hot Again with Strong Storms Sunday
wsmv forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms