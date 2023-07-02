Clarksville fire battles flames at home previously connected to arson investigation

The home had previously been the location of an arson investigation last week.
A house previously connected to an arson investigation caught on fire Sunday morning.
A house previously connected to an arson investigation caught on fire Sunday morning.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home previously connected to an arson investigation was destroyed by flames Sunday morning, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 2 a.m. and battled flames at the home on Button Court. CFR said the residence had been part of an arson incident just days earlier.

Over the weekend, CFR asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for starting a fire at the residence on June 28. Video surveillance captured the flames.

Previous Coverage
Clarksville Fire Rescue searches for answers after overnight fire

The house was then engulfed in flames on Sunday, according to CFR. Authorities said no one was home during the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire has been controlled, and CFR crews are working alongside the Clarksville Police Department to investigate the incident.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event

Latest News

David Allen McCormick
Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert
Generic Police Lights
TBI: Agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Gallatin
Man on TN most wanted list located, in custody
Shooting on Broadway leaves two people injured