Clarksville fire battles flames at home previously connected to arson investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home previously connected to an arson investigation was destroyed by flames Sunday morning, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 2 a.m. and battled flames at the home on Button Court. CFR said the residence had been part of an arson incident just days earlier.

Over the weekend, CFR asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for starting a fire at the residence on June 28. Video surveillance captured the flames.

The house was then engulfed in flames on Sunday, according to CFR. Authorities said no one was home during the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire has been controlled, and CFR crews are working alongside the Clarksville Police Department to investigate the incident.

