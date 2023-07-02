Broadway shooting suspect turns self in after allegedly leaving 1 adult, 1 teen injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect that allegedly injured two people, including a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old, on Broadway early Sunday morning turned himself in on Sunday evening.

The shooting suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joseph Kobe Glenn, of Old Hickory, surrendered on Sunday evening at the Hermitage Precinct station. Metro Police said Glenn will be charged tonight with felony aggravated assault and multiple acts of felony reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Police posted a a photo of the suspect saying he fired several shots at 6th and Broadway. Police said the suspect continued to fire at 9th and Broadway during an argument over a female.

The victims received non-critical leg wounds.

UPDATE: The man in the hoodie is identified as Joseph Kobe Glenn, 21, of Old Hickory. He surrendered this evening at the Hermitage Precinct station and will be charged tonight with felony agg assault and multiple cts of felony reckless endangerment. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 3, 2023

