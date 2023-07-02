Broadway shooting suspect turns self in after allegedly leaving 1 adult, 1 teen injured

The 21-year-old turned himself in at the Hermitage Precinct station.
A suspect is not in custody.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect that allegedly injured two people, including a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old, on Broadway early Sunday morning turned himself in on Sunday evening.

The shooting suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joseph Kobe Glenn, of Old Hickory, surrendered on Sunday evening at the Hermitage Precinct station. Metro Police said Glenn will be charged tonight with felony aggravated assault and multiple acts of felony reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Police posted a a photo of the suspect saying he fired several shots at 6th and Broadway. Police said the suspect continued to fire at 9th and Broadway during an argument over a female.

The victims received non-critical leg wounds.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Allen McCormick
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
Duane Tabinski
Nashville business owner dies after electrocuted working NASCAR event
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Child dies after drowning in pool in Hermitage
Monday through Thursday will feature highs in the lower 90s.
First Alert Forecast: Staying Hot Through the 4th
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man found at Old Hickory Lake with gunshot wound
David Allen McCormick
Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert
A house previously connected to an arson investigation caught on fire Sunday morning.
Clarksville fire battles flames at home previously connected to arson investigation