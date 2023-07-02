2 people rescued by boaters after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe

A man who helped rescued passengers from a crashed plane recounts the incident. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms
A trooper has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield on Nov. 1, 2022,.
Trooper indicted for role in fatal crash in Robertson County
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Titans running back arrested, charged with aggravated assault, police say

Latest News

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says
Preparation continues for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Friday, June 30,...
NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say
RAW: NASCAR hits Chicago streets ahead of race