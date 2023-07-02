2 escape Cannon County jail, 1 captured, 1 still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Cannon County are searching for an escaped inmate from the Cannon County Jail.

Two inmates escaped and officers were able to take Cory Foster back into custody. However, officials said 51-year-old Justin Michael Anderson remains at large.

According to the Cannon County 911 Center Facebook page, Anderson is a white male, is 5′11″ with brown hair that’s balding on top. Anderson has green eyes and weighs about 194 pounds.

Officials said Anderson was last seen wearing orange pants with no shirt and no shoes. He was last seen in the area of Doolittle Road and Roach Hollow Road on Friday, June 30.

Anyone who has seen Anderson or has seen a man who matches the description is asked to call 911 immediately.

