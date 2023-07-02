1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Macon County
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 52-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Macon County.
The crash happened at State Route 10 and Ferguson Hill Road on Friday evening just before 8:30 p.m.
Cristobal Martinez Margarito, 52, was driving north on State Route 10 when they crossed over the center line and hit a car driving south, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Margarito died, according to a preliminary report.
There were no other injuries and no charges pending, according to a release from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
