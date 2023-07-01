Titans running back, girlfriend arrested after physical argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Titans running back and his girlfriend were arrested this week after becoming involved in a physical altercation inside their home, according to an arrest report.

On Thursday, Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly strangling a female victim for approximately 10-15 seconds, according to the report.

The victim, Haskin’s girlfriend Makiah Green, was also arrested on Thursday. Both Haskins and Green were released that same day.

According to Green, the two had begun arguing at a steakhouse in Nashville because they were “in the middle of a breakup.” This was days after Haskins allegedly strangled Green over her liking a photo of another man on Instagram.

Following the argument in the restaurant, Haskins and Green left for home separately. Upon arrival at the house, Green threw and shattered a glass cup and locked herself in their bedroom, according to the report. The report states that Haskins came downstairs to the room and “punched and kicked” the door until it broke in half.

The two reportedly began to argue after Haskins entered the room, and Green ripped a necklace worth $5,000 off his neck. Haskins then attempted to grab her phone, which caused a physical fight to ensue, according to the arrest report.

Green reached for Haskins’ phone after he later broke hers and discovered nude photos and explicit messages from other women. The report stated that Green became more upset and left the room, grabbed a knife and threatened to slash Haskins’ tires.

The report said Haskins pulled out his gun, cocked it and said, “I hope you would.” Greene reportedly put the knife down.

Haskins reported to police that Green also hit him with a broom, which he believed left behind a red bump on his back and small red marks on his right arm.

He stated Greene also threw his PlayStation 5 downstairs and broke his phone.

Haskins and Green were arrested and charged on Thursday and released the same day.

